NEW YORK Dec 30 U.S. stocks ended mostly flat
on Monday following a strong rally over the past two-weeks, with
weaker-than-forecast housing data and light trading volume
keeping upward momentum in check.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.94 points,
or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 16,504.35. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.32 of a point, or 0.02
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,841.08. The Nasdaq
Composite Index slipped 2.40 points, or 0.06 percent, to
close unofficially at 4,154.20.