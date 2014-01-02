NEW YORK Jan 2 U.S. stocks fell on their first day of trading in 2014 as investors booked profits in the wake of the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997, with many of last year's strongest performers down on the day.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 134.67 points or 0.81 percent, to 16,441.99, the S&P 500 lost 16.33 points or 0.88 percent, to 1,832.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.521 points or 0.8 percent, to 4,143.069.