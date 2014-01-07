NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, as equities rebounded after a three-day losing streak to give the S&P 500 its first positive session of 2014.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 105.84 points or 0.64 percent, to end unofficially at 16,530.94. The S&P 500 gained 11.11 points or 0.61 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,837.88. The Nasdaq Composite added 39.501 points or 0.96 percent, to close unofficially at 4,153.182.