US STOCKS-Wall St down as oil prices slide; Fed meet in focus
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. stocks fell on Monday on caution ahead of an onslaught of corporate results as negative pre-announcements pile up, leaving a lackluster profit growth outlook.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 177.57 points or 1.08 percent, to 16,259.48; the S&P 500 lost 23.25 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,819.12; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.36 points, or 1.47 percent, to 4,113.304.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)