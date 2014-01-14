US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, erasing much of the previous session's steep drop, as a strong December retail sales reading eased concerns about a slowdown in earnings and the economy.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 115.47 points or 0.71 percent, to 16,373.41, the S&P 500 gained 19.55 points or 1.07 percent, to 1,838.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.712 points or 1.69 percent, to 4,183.016.
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)