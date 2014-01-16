US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index retreating from the previous session's record high after earnings from Goldman Sachs and other banks disappointed.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.93 points, or 0.39 percent, to end unofficially at 16,417.01. The S&P 500 lost 2.49 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,845.89. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 3.81 points, or 0.09 percent, to close unofficially at 4,218.69.
