US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
NEW YORK Jan 22 U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Wednesday, as the latest corporate earnings came in mixed and a selloff in IBM shares weighed on the Dow.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.58 points, or 0.25 percent, at 16,373.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,844.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.24 points, or 0.41 percent, at 4,243.00.
