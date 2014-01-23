US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average recording its third consecutive day of losses, after disappointing manufacturing data in China and a mixed bag of U.S. corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 175.93 points or 1.07 percent, to 16,197.41, the S&P 500 lost 16.38 points or 0.89 percent, to 1,828.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.126 points or 0.57 percent, to 4,218.875.
