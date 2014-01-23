NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average recording its third consecutive day of losses, after disappointing manufacturing data in China and a mixed bag of U.S. corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 175.93 points or 1.07 percent, to 16,197.41, the S&P 500 lost 16.38 points or 0.89 percent, to 1,828.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.126 points or 0.57 percent, to 4,218.875.