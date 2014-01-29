US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, hitting session lows after the Federal Reserve stuck with its plan to scale back stimulus even in the midst of emerging market turmoil.
The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 189.71 points, or 1.19 percent, to end unofficially at 15,738.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 18.30 points, or 1.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,774.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 46.53 points, or 1.14 percent, to close unofficially at 4,051.43.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)