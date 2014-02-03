NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. stocks slumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst drop since June, after weaker-than-expected data on the factory sector in the world's largest economy provided investors with the latest reason to move away from riskier assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 326.05 points or 2.08 percent, to 15,372.8, the S&P 500 lost 40.7 points or 2.28 percent, to 1,741.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 106.919 points or 2.61 percent, to 3,996.958.