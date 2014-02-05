US STOCKS-Fears of delays to Trump tax cuts hit Wall Street
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the latest batch of mixed data failed to improve sentiment following Monday's weak report on the manufacturing sector, which drove the S&P 500 to its worst drop since June.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.01 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 15,440.23. The S&P 500 slipped 3.56 points or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 1,751.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.968 points or 0.50 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,011.552.
