US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher, tracking European markets
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks rose the most so far this year on Thursday after a drop in applications for unemployment insurance boosted confidence in the economy, and as Disney's results overshot expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 187.14 points or 1.21 percent, to 15,627.37, the S&P 500 gained 21.76 points or 1.24 percent, to 1,773.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.57 points or 1.14 percent, to 4,057.122.
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 21 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as oil prices rebounded and ahead of speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials, whose comments will be scrutinized for clues on the future path of interest rate hikes.
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office