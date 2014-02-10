NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. stocks drifted slightly higher on Monday as investors digested recent market gains and looked ahead to Tuesday's testimony before lawmakers by new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.71 points or 0.05 percent, to 15,801.79, the S&P 500 gained 2.81 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,799.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.313 points or 0.54 percent, to 4,148.174.

Gains in Apple, Gilead Sciences and Tesla helped boost the Nasdaq.