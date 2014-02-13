NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq up for a sixth straight session, as investors looked past disappointing data on jobs and consumer spending, chalking the weakness up to weather instead of fundamentals.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.32 points or 0.4 percent, to 16,027.26, the S&P 500 gained 10.51 points or 0.58 percent, to 1,829.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.384 points or 0.94 percent, to 4,240.672.