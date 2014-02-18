NEW YORK Feb 18 U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, following Wall Street's biggest weekly gain of the year, as merger activity boosted confidence that there is value in the market even as the S&P 500 nears a record high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.99 points or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 16,130.40. The S&P 500 gained 2.13 points or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,840.76. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.758 points or 0.68 percent, to close unofficially at 4,272.783.