NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, easing back from record territory a day earlier as weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data offset gains in Home Depot and other retailers' shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.48 points or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 16,179.66. The S&P 500 slipped 2.49 points or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,845.12. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.38 points or 0.13 percent, to close unofficially at 4,287.587.