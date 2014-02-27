NEW YORK Feb 27 The S&P 500 closed at a record on Thursday and ended in positive territory for the year after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said harsh weather seems to be to behind the recent softness in U.S. economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.30 points or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 16,272.71. The S&P 500 gained 9.13 points or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,854.29. The Nasdaq Composite added 26.869 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 4,318.933.