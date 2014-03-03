NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday alongside other risky assets globally as Ukraine and Russia prepared for possible war after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbor.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 153.74 points, or 0.94 percent, to end unofficially at 16,167.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.72 points, or 0.74 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,845.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.82 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 4,277.30.