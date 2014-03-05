US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stocks closed little changed on Wednesday as investors shrugged off soft data on jobs and the services sector while keeping an eye on developments in Ukraine.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.78 points or 0.19 percent, to 16,364.1, the S&P 500 inched up just 0.02 of a point to 1,873.93, and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.002 points or 0.14 percent, to close unofficially at 4,357.974.
