NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks mostly rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high after better-than-expected jobless claims data ahead of Friday's closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.90 points, or 0.39 percent, to close unofficially at 16,424.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,877.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.85 points, or 0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 4,352.13.