NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record after more jobs than expected were created in February and January's figure was revised higher.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.12 points, or 0.18 percent, to end unofficially at 16,452.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.95 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,877.98. But the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.90 points, or 0.37 percent, to close unofficially at 4,336.22.