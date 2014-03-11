US STOCKS-Wall St dips as drug stocks drag; Fed meeting in focus
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with selling picking up late in the session, as investors cashed in some of the recent market gains after the S&P 500 set a record high last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 67.56 points or 0.41 percent, to 16,351.12, the S&P 500 lost 9.52 points or 0.51 percent, to 1,867.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.26 points or 0.63 percent, to 4,307.188.
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)