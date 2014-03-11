NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with selling picking up late in the session, as investors cashed in some of the recent market gains after the S&P 500 set a record high last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 67.56 points or 0.41 percent, to 16,351.12, the S&P 500 lost 9.52 points or 0.51 percent, to 1,867.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.26 points or 0.63 percent, to 4,307.188.