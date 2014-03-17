US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 177.89 points or 1.11 percent, to 16,243.56, the S&P 500 gained 17.54 points or 0.95 percent, to 1,858.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.552 points or 0.81 percent, to 4,279.949.
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000