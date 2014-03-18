NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stocks climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 came within several points of its record after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin calmed worries that tensions over Ukraine could escalate.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.97 points or 0.55 percent, to end unofficially at 16,336.19. The S&P 500 gained 13.42 points or 0.72 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,872.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.364 points or 1.25 percent, to close unofficially at 4,333.313.