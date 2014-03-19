NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised the possibility of an earlier- than-anticipated increase in interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 114.02 points or 0.70 percent, to end unofficially at 16,222.17. The S&P 500 lost 11.47 points or 0.61 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,860.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.711 points or 0.59 percent, to close unofficially at 4,307.602.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)