US STOCKS-S&P 500 dips as investors worry about delay in tax cuts
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised the possibility of an earlier- than-anticipated increase in interest rates.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 114.02 points or 0.70 percent, to end unofficially at 16,222.17. The S&P 500 lost 11.47 points or 0.61 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,860.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.711 points or 0.59 percent, to close unofficially at 4,307.602.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office