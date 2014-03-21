NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, as investors booked profits in momentum names heading into the weekend, wiping out early gains that had pushed the S&P 500 to an intraday record high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.59 points or 0.20 percent, to end unofficially at 16,298.46. The S&P 500 slipped 5.75 points or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,866.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.498 points or 0.98 percent, to close unofficially at 4,276.788. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)