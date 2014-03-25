NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a two-day decline as a strong read on consumer confidence increased optimism about the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 91.19 points, or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 16,367.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.18 points, or 0.44 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,865.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.88 points, or 0.19 percent, to close unofficially at 4,234.27. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)