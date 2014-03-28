US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks ended up on Friday but off their session highs as a late afternoon selloff in the biotechnology sector weighed on the overall market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.83 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 16,323.06. The S&P 500 gained 8.58 points, or 0.46 percent, to finish at 1,857.60. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.526 points or 0.11 percent, to close at 4,155.759.
For the week the Dow edged up 0.1 percent, but the S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq tumbled 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
