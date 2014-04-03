US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, with a sharp drop in biotech and momentum stocks pushing the Nasdaq Composite down nearly 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.45 of a point to end unofficially at 16,572.55. The S&P 500 declined 2.13 points or 0.11 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,888.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.716 points or 0.91 percent, to close unofficially at 4,237.74.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 hit intraday record highs early in the session. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
