NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as
momentum shares like Netflix and TripAdvisor sold off for a
second straight session, giving the Nasdaq its biggest daily
percentage loss since early February.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.84 points
or 0.96 percent, to end unofficially at 16,412.71. The S&P 500
lost 23.68 points or 1.25 percent, to finish unofficially
at 1,865.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 110.014 points
or 2.6 percent, to close unofficially at 4,127.726.
For the week, the Dow gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500
added 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq fell 0.7 percent.
