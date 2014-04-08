NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as investors bought beaten-down social media and Internet shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 10.40 points or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 16,256.27. The S&P 500 advanced 6.92 points or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,851.96. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.234 points or 0.81 percent, to close unofficially at 4,112.986. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)