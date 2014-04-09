US STOCKS-Fears of delays to Trump tax cuts hit Wall Street
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed a more supportive central bank than previously expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 181.04 points or 1.11 percent, to end unofficially at 16,437.18. The S&P 500 gained 20.22 points or 1.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,872.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 70.914 points or 1.72 percent, to close unofficially at 4,183.90.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.81 pct, S&P 0.88 pct, Nasdaq 1.25 pct (Updates to afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.65 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct (Updates to midday, changes byline)