US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as healthcare weighs
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in subdued trading as investors showed hesitation after a strong rally last week and ahead of a slew of key earnings releases this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.71 points or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 16,449.25. The S&P 500 gained 7.04 points or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at 1,871.89.The Nasdaq Composite added 26.03 points or 0.64 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,121.546. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Psachal)
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)