US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
NEW YORK, April 28 The S&P 500 ended higher on Monday after a volatile session, as gains in Apple and Pfizer helped offset another round of selling in some high-growth tech shares.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 87.34 points or 0.53 percent, to end unofficially at 16,448.80. The S&P 500 gained 6.03 points or 0.32 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,869.42. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.161 points or 0.03 percent, to close unofficially at 4,074.401. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)