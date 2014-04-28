NEW YORK, April 28 The S&P 500 ended higher on Monday after a volatile session, as gains in Apple and Pfizer helped offset another round of selling in some high-growth tech shares.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 87.34 points or 0.53 percent, to end unofficially at 16,448.80. The S&P 500 gained 6.03 points or 0.32 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,869.42. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.161 points or 0.03 percent, to close unofficially at 4,074.401. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)