NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat earnings from companies including Merck & Co and a rebound in Facebook and other high-growth shares.

Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 86.18 points or 0.52 percent, to 16,534.92, the S&P 500 gained 8.9 points or 0.48 percent, to 1,878.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.142 points or 0.72 percent, to 4,103.543. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)