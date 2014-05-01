NEW YORK May 1 The Dow and S&P 500 edged lower on Thursday as investors paused ahead of Friday's jobs report, while gains in Internet shares helped lift the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.97 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,558.87, the S&P 500 lost 0.26 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,883.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.896 points or 0.31 percent, to 4,127.451. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)