(Corrects to show Apple shares haven't closed above $600 since October 2012, not since October)

NEW YORK May 5 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher as data showed strength in the services sector and Apple shares rallied, boosting the Nasdaq.

Shares of Apple Inc rose 1.4 percent to end at $600.96, ending above the $600 level for the first time since October 2012.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.66 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,530.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.51 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,884.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.16 points, or 0.34 percent, at 4,138.06. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)