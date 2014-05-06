NEW YORK May 6 U.S. stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, with AIG weighing on financial shares after disappointing earnings while as a slide in Twitter took down names in the technology and Internet space.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 128.76 points, or 0.78 percent, at 16,401.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.83 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,867.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 57.30 points, or 1.38 percent, at 4,080.76. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)