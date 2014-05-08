NEW YORK May 8 U.S. stocks mostly fell on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing lower, led by losses in the energy and utility sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.63 points or 0.2 percent, to close at 16,551.17, the S&P 500 lost 2.55 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,875.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.177 points or 0.4 percent, to finish at 4,051.496. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)