US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
NEW YORK May 8 U.S. stocks mostly fell on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing lower, led by losses in the energy and utility sectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.63 points or 0.2 percent, to close at 16,551.17, the S&P 500 lost 2.55 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,875.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.177 points or 0.4 percent, to finish at 4,051.496. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)