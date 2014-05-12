US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK May 12 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record highs on Monday while the Nasdaq rallied as shares of Internet and biotech shares advanced.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.13 points or 0.68 percent, to end unofficially at 16,695.47. The S&P 500 gained 18.17 points or 0.97 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,896.65. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 71.99 points or 1.77 percent, to close unofficially at 4,143.859. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)
