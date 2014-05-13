US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK May 13 The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs again on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq slipped, weighed down by Cisco and Comcast.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.97 points, or 0.12 percent, to end unofficially at 16,715.44. The S&P 500 gained just 0.8 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,897.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.69 points, or 0.33 percent, to close unofficially at 4,130.165.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 15 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.
* Dow down 0.21 pct, S&P 500 down 0.34 pct, Nasdaq down 0.32 pct (Updates to close)