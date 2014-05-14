US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as investors seek new catalysts
* Futures: Dow up 16 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 2.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 easing back from recent record highs, as small caps resumed their sell-off and consumer discretionary shares lagged.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 101.53 points or 0.61 percent, to 16,613.91, the S&P 500 lost 8.94 points or 0.47 percent, to 1,888.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.54 points or 0.72 percent, to 4,100.63. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Futures: Dow up 16 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 2.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 down 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to close)