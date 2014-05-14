NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 easing back from recent record highs, as small caps resumed their sell-off and consumer discretionary shares lagged.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 101.53 points or 0.61 percent, to 16,613.91, the S&P 500 lost 8.94 points or 0.47 percent, to 1,888.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.54 points or 0.72 percent, to 4,100.63. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)