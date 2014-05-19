NEW YORK May 19 U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with another drop in bond yields supporting equities, while gains in Internet and biotech stocks gave the Nasdaq an outsized advance.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.55 points or 0.12 percent, to end unofficially at 16,511.86. The S&P 500 gained 7.22 points or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,885.08. The Nasdaq Composite added 35.23 points or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially at 4,125.82. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)