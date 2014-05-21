US STOCKS-Wall St up as Fed raises rates but stays course
* Dow up 0.54 pct, S&P 500 up 0.84 pct, Nasdaq up 0.74 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, bouncing from the previous day's selloff, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed central bankers have discussed the eventual tightening of monetary policy but made no decisions on which tools to use.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 158.23 points or 0.97 percent, to 16,532.54, the S&P 500 gained 15.15 points or 0.81 percent, to 1,887.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.65 points or 0.85 percent, to 4,131.54. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow up 0.54 pct, S&P 500 up 0.84 pct, Nasdaq up 0.74 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected, but did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening.
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.95 pct, Nasdaq up 0.87 pct (Updates with reaction to Fed's Yellen)