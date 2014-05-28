NEW YORK May 28 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday as an absence of economic catalysts put technicals in focus, with the S&P 500 ending the session just shy of a third straight record closing high. The S&P 500 also broke a four-day streak of gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.32 points or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 16,633.18. The S&P 500 lost 2.13 points or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 1,909.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.99 points or 0.28 percent, to close unofficially at 4,225.08. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)