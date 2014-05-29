US STOCKS-Wall St up as Fed raises rates but stays course
* Dow up 0.54 pct, S&P 500 up 0.84 pct, Nasdaq up 0.74 pct (Updates after the bell with reaction to Yellen)
NEW YORK May 29 The S&P 500 index scored its third record closing high in four sessions on Thursday as traders shrugged off data that showed the economy contracted in the first quarter and bet on improvement in the second quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.50 points or 0.39 percent, to end unofficially at 16,698.68. The S&P 500 gained 10.25 points or 0.54 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,920.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.87 points or 0.54 percent, to close unofficially at 4,247.95. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Dow up 0.54 pct, S&P 500 up 0.84 pct, Nasdaq up 0.74 pct (Updates after the bell with reaction to Yellen)
* Dow up 0.54 pct, S&P 500 up 0.84 pct, Nasdaq up 0.74 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected, but did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening.