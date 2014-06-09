NEW YORK, June 9 The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Monday as more deal news increased enthusiasm for stocks, though Wall Street's fear gauge rebounded.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.82 points or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 16,943.10. The S&P 500 gained 1.83 points or 0.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,951.27. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.84 points or 0.34 percent, to close unofficially at 4,336.24. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)