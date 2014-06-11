NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 pulling back from recent record highs following the World Bank's reduction of its global growth forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 102.04 points or 0.60 percent, to end unofficially at 16,843.88. The S&P 500 declined 6.90 points or 0.35 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,943.89. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.07 points or 0.14 percent, to close unofficially at 4,331.93.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)