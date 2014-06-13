NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks edged up on Friday, boosted by bullish news from the tech sector, but major indexes fell for the week as unrest in Iraq kept investors nervous.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.36 points or 0.25 percent, to 16,775.55, the S&P 500 gained 5.99 points or 0.31 percent, to 1,936.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.02 points or 0.3 percent, to 4,310.65. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)