US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. stocks ended a quiet session essentially unchanged on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep buying following a six-day rally in the S&P 500, though merger activity lifted energy shares.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.27 points or 0.06 percent, to 16,936.81, the S&P 500 lost 0.32 points or 0.02 percent, to 1,962.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64 points or 0.01 percent, to 4,368.68.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
